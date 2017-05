Milline näeks välja su rahakoti sisu, kui oleksid varakult Amazoni investeerinud?

Online retail giant Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos unveils the Kindle DX, a large-screen version of its popular Kindle electronic reader designed for newspapers, magazines and textbooks, during a press conference in New York, May 06, 2009. The Kindle DX costs 489 USD and features a screen which at 9.7 inches (24.6 centimeters) is 2.5 times larger than the six-inch (15.24 cm) screen on the earlier versions of the Kindle, which cost 359 USD. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand

Foto: Emmanuel Dunand, AFP