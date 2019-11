Londoni metroos 24 tundi töökuulutusega seisnud tudeng sai tänu oma ebatavalisele aktsioonile tööd ühes Euroopa suurfirmas

View this post on Instagram

Last month I stood for several hours outside stations in an attempt to secure opportunities to get practical exposure to the financial services sector. This month I have signed the contract for my first internship as a result of my efforts, and because of the people who decided to take a chance on me. I start in 2 weeks. I will be interning at EFG Bank within their Asset Management group for 3 months - till the end of the 2019 calendar year. This experience so far has demonstrated to me that I shouldn't allow my circumstances to define me - but to instead focus on how I choose to view and what I decide to do about those circumstances. #itiswhereiamgoing #assetmanagement #finance #investments #learning #internships #workexperience #professionaldevelopment